Ace Frehley Livestreams 1974 KISS Classic From Long Island Concert

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley live-streamed on-stage video of a performance of the 1974 KISS classic, "Parasite", during a March 3 concert at the Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts in Patchogue, NY.

The Frehley-written song from KISS' second album, "Hotter Than Hell", was one of three clips the guitarist streamed during the event, including show-opener (according to setlist.fm.) "Rip It Out" - from the rocker's self-titled 1978 debut - and his extended guitar solo.

Frehley - who toured with Alice Cooper last year - released his covers album, "Origins Vol, 2" in 2020; the project featured new versions of songs by Deep Purple, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and more.

The original KISS guitarist's most recent original studio record is 2018's "Spaceman", which featured a guest appearance by former bandmate Gene Simmons, who co-wrote two songs for the set. Watch the livestreamed videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

