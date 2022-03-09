Ace Frehley Livestreams Poughkeepsie Concert

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley live-streamed video of his March 5tg concert performance from The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY as part of the KISS legend's spring tour.

Filmed from the venue's balcony, fans can watch footage of Frehley and his band run through a number of KISS classics, solo tunes, and covers of tracks by Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy and Mountain that appeared on the rocker's "Origins" album series.

The Poughkeepsie footage follows an on-stage livestream on social media of a portion of a performance in Patchogue, NY on March 3. The rocker will continue his tour this weeked with shows in Vernon, OH, Lawrenceburg, IN and Hazard, KY, with other dates scheduled for later this month before Frehley reteams with Alice Cooper for a three-show series on the US West Coast in April.

Frehley and the original members of KISS - Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss - were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

