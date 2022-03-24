Aerosmith Announce 2022 Deuces Are Wild Residency

Residency poster

Aerosmith have announced that they are returning to Las Vegas this spring to launch the return of their Deuces Are Wild Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The band has announced 24 dates for the new residency beginning on June 17th through December 11th with various pre-sales beginning this week and public on sale kicking off at 10AM PT on March 31st.

Frontman Steven Tyler had this to say, "The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked and loaded!". See the dates and presale information below:

The residency dates:

June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

July 2022: 2, 5, 8

September 2022: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

October 2022: 2, 5

November 2022: 19, 23, 26, 29

December 2022: 2, 5, 8, 11

Aerosmith's "Aero Force One" fan club members will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, March 24 at 9 a.m. PT.



Citi is the official card of Aerosmith's residency at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.



Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Monday, March 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

