Aerosmith Forced to Cancel Vegas Residency Show Due To Illness

Aerosmith was forced to cancel their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency show on Friday night (December 2nd) hours before the performance due to an illness suffered by frontman Steven Tyler.
The veteran band are concluding the special residency at The Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV this week, with scheduled shows still planned for this coming Monday, December 5th, Thursday, December 8th and Sunday, December 11th.
The group took to social media a couple hours before Friday's show to break the bad news to fans. They wrote, " It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform.
"He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night's Las Vegas show. We sincerely apologize for the last minute notice. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase."
