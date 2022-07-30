Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts

Series promo

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have launched their new 50th anniversary archival video series with footage from a pair of 1977 concerts in Houston, TX, which is now available to stream online.

The first streaming event in the"50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults" limited-edition series captures the best songs from two nights at The Summit - from their Draw The Line Tour...unearthed from Aerosmith's legendary archive for the very first time and remastered in HD from the original master tapes.

"Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977" is taken directly from the original in-house 2" master analog video cartridge for the best possible quality and features footage filmed over the course of two summer nights in Houston on June 24 & 25, 1977. The original live feed edit, only intended for the in-house screens, was carefully cleaned, digitized, and remastered in HD, bringing the 45-year-old footage to life.

"Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977" kicks into full gear as the band burst onto The Summit stage, delivering powerful and raw renditions of "Back In The Saddle," "Mama Kin," "Lord Of The Thighs," "Lick And A Promise," and "Sweet Emotion," as well as "Draw The Line," "Walk This Way," "Toys In The Attic" and "Dream On."

Starting July 29, the unreleased Houston concert video will be available to stream online for one week only.

The Boston rockers will present five concerts in their new "official bootleg" streaming concert series, which delivers unreleased multi-camera live shows from Aerosmith's vast personal vaults.. with one show from each of the past five decades.

Check out the series lineup and watch the Houston concert video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Aerosmith Opening Their Vaults For 50 Years Live! Video Series

Wife Of Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Dead At 55

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces Solo Tour Dates

Steven Tyler Enters Rehab As Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Dates

Aerosmith Music and Merch

News > Aerosmith