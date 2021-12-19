Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again 2021 In Review

Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again was a top 21 story from June 2021: Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has shared his doubts that the legendary band will ever perform live again because his own and his bandmembers ages are becoming a "real factor".

Whitford made the comments during an appearance on Joe Bonamassa's streaming interview series "Live From Nerdville". He made the comments after Joe asked Brad about the band's planned European tour.

He said, "The European tour, they tried to plan one last year, and they're talking about next year. It's a pipe dream right now. Nothing's gonna happen for a long time. Sometimes I'm not sure what my partners are thinking when they think that's gonna happen.

"There's another interesting thing about going to Europe now because of Brexit, it's so much harder to get work visas because of that. That's gonna be a whole other nightmare.

"I mean, I have my doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again at this stage, because age is becoming a real factor. And it is what it is." Watch the full interview below:

