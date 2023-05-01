Aerosmith Announce Peace Out Farewell Tour

(Live Nation) Aerosmith have announced that they will be launching their 40-date North American farewell tour this September, dubbed Peace Out with special guest The Black Crowes.
Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band.
In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.
In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, "It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."
Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Austin's Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year's Eve 2023.
TICKETS: General on sale begins Friday, May 5th at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip
The band also shared news of Joey Kramer's absence from this touring run. '"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."
Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aerosmith In The Studio For Get A Grip's 30th Anniversary
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares 2018 Performance Of New Single 'Fortunate One'
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams Lead Single From New Solo Album
Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour - Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno- more
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show- more
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71
Metallica Kick Off M72 World Tour
The Cars In The Studio For Debut Album's 45th Anniversary
Bleed the Sky Share 'Soul Collapse' Visualizer
Aerosmith Announce Peace Out Farewell Tour
Alice Cooper Expands 'School's Out' For Reissue
Guns N' Roses Share 2017 Performance Of 'Patience'
Singled Out: Run Katie Run's Don't Live Patiently