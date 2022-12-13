.

Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Sat Out Las Vegas Residency Shows (2022 In Review)

Bruce Henne | December 13, 2022
Aerosmith Residency poster
Residency poster

(hennemusic) Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Sat Out Las Vegas Residency Shows was a top 22 story from March 2022: Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer sat out the band's 2022 Las Vegas residency.

Kramer has "regrettably made the decision to sit out the band's concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," the group said in a statement to USA Today. As Kramer "takes a temporary leave of absence", "he and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith."

Kramer's tech, John Douglas, handled drums for the 2022 series, which began in June at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV as part of the Boston outfit's "Deuces Are Wild" residency.

Kramer became temporarily estranged from Aerosmith in 2019 after suffering a shoulder injury that led to his missing some of the early shows in the Las Vegas series, with Douglas stepping into the lineup.

After returning for the residency events, the parties had a dispute later that year over Kramer's ability to perform at a satisfactory level that led to the drummer suing his bandmates in an effort to play with them at a pair of early 2020 events - including the Grammy Awards; a judge eventually granted the group permission to appear without him. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

