Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation

Social media capture

Aerosmith have been forced to cancel a second date of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency because frontman Steven Tyler is battling an undisclosed illness.

The group originally called of their performance last Friday (Dec. 2nd) at The Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, and they have now canceled tonight's show as well (Monday, Dec. 5th), under doctor's orders.

They shared via social media on Sunday night, "Unfortunately tomorrow's show, Monday December 5th, in Las Vegas has to be cancelled... We sincerely apologize."

Tyler said in the statement, 'On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest... There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.."

They final dates of the residency are scheduled for this Thursday, December 8th and Sunday, December 11th.

Related Stories

Aerosmith Forced to Cancel Vegas Residency Show Due To Illness

Aerosmith Share Final Show From The Vault Series

Aerosmith Share Detroit Concert From The Vaults

Aerosmith Stream 1993 Concert From The Vaults

Aerosmith Music and Merch

News > Aerosmith