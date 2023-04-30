Against The Current Premiere 'good guy' Video

good guy single art

(Big Picture Media) Against The Current shared a new music video for their recent single "good guy", as they kick off their Nightmares & Daydreams World Tour alongside Trophy Eyes and special guests Yours Truly.

Directed by Jade Ehlers, the music video depicts the band playing within an array of red draped sheets, a visualisation of the 'red flags' the song warns about. Through cinematic shots of the band's signature fierce energy, "good guy" is a anthem for moving on.

"good guy," which received over 150k streams on the first day, is described as "all about going from anger to apathy, recognizing that this person that hurt you is too sad to hate," by vocalist Chrissy Costanza, who urges listeners to "don't ignore the red flags, trust your gut." Watch the video below:

