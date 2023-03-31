Against The Current Unplug For New Version of 'Blindfolded'

Single art

(Big Picture Media) Against The Current have shared an acoustic version of their recent single "blindfolded." The new version of the song takes the energetic, fiery original track - the first independent release from the band in seven years- and trades it in for a more mellowed-out feel that allows frontwoman Chrissy Costanza's captivating vocals to shine.

On the new track, Chrissy shares, "Reimagining our music in different skins has always been central to our identity. The same way we've refused to follow the rules of any one music scene or genre, we allow our music to do the same. 'blindfolded' (acoustic) lets us tell the same story in different light."

The initial release of "blindfolded" was featured on Spotify's All New Rock and Fierce Femmes, Apple Music's The New Rock and Breaking Rock, Amazon Music's Fresh Rock, and other notable playlists, as well as landing the band as cover artists on Spotify's All New Rock playlist.

Against The Current are getting ready to head out on the road for Nightmares & Daydreams World Tour alongside Trophy Eyes and special guests Yours Truly. The tour kicks off on April 22 in Orlando, FL, and will be visiting cities throughout the United States before wrapping up in Greensboro, NC, on May 17.

Nightmares & Daydreams U.S. Tour Dates

April 22 - Orlando, FL - Level 13

April 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

April 25 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

April 26 - Dallas, TX - Trees

April 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

April 29 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

April 30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

May 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 3 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May 5 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

May 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

May 8 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 9 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

May 10 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

May 12 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

May 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

May 17 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

