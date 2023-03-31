Against The Current Unplug For New Version of 'Blindfolded'

(Big Picture Media) Against The Current have shared an acoustic version of their recent single "blindfolded." The new version of the song takes the energetic, fiery original track - the first independent release from the band in seven years- and trades it in for a more mellowed-out feel that allows frontwoman Chrissy Costanza's captivating vocals to shine.
On the new track, Chrissy shares, "Reimagining our music in different skins has always been central to our identity. The same way we've refused to follow the rules of any one music scene or genre, we allow our music to do the same. 'blindfolded' (acoustic) lets us tell the same story in different light."
The initial release of "blindfolded" was featured on Spotify's All New Rock and Fierce Femmes, Apple Music's The New Rock and Breaking Rock, Amazon Music's Fresh Rock, and other notable playlists, as well as landing the band as cover artists on Spotify's All New Rock playlist.
Against The Current are getting ready to head out on the road for Nightmares & Daydreams World Tour alongside Trophy Eyes and special guests Yours Truly. The tour kicks off on April 22 in Orlando, FL, and will be visiting cities throughout the United States before wrapping up in Greensboro, NC, on May 17.
Nightmares & Daydreams U.S. Tour Dates
April 22 - Orlando, FL - Level 13
April 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
April 25 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop
April 26 - Dallas, TX - Trees
April 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
April 29 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse
April 30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
May 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 3 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May 5 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
May 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 8 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
May 9 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
May 10 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
May 12 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
May 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
May 17 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
Against The Current Team With LEC For 'Wildflower'
Against The Current Release 'weapon' Video
Unreleased Scott Weiland Tracks Included On Expanded Reissues- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton- more
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip - Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video- KISS Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons'- more
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Unreleased Scott Weiland Tracks Included On Expanded 12 Bar Blues Reissues
The White Stripes Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Elephant
Dropkick Murphys Recruit Violent Femmes For 'Gotta Get To Peekskill'
Midtown Cover Pavement's 'Cut Your Hair'
The Mars Volta Share 'Palm Full Of Crux (Acoustic)' Visualizer
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton Premiere 'Riders' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Their First Live DVD
Against The Current Unplug For New Version of 'Blindfolded'