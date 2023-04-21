Against The Current Share 'Good Guy' Visualizer

(Big Picture Media) Against The Current have shared their newest single "good guy." Vocalist Chrissy Costanza describes the track as "all about going from anger to apathy, recognizing that this person that hurt you is too sad to hate," and urging listeners to "don't ignore the red flags, trust your gut."
Recently, Against The Current shared and acoustic version of their track "blindfolded", available to stream now here. The initial release of "blindfolded" was featured on Spotify's All New Rock and Fierce Femmes, Apple Music's The New Rock and Breaking Rock, Amazon Music's Fresh Rock, and other notable playlists, as well as landing the band as cover artists on Spotify's All New Rock playlist.
Against The Current are getting ready to head out on the road for Nightmares & Daydreams World Tour alongside Trophy Eyes and special guests Yours Truly. The tour kicks off on April 22 in Orlando, FL, and will be visiting cities throughout the United States before wrapping up in Greensboro, NC, on May 17.
Nightmares & Daydreams U.S. Tour Dates
April 22 - Orlando, FL - Level 13
April 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
April 25 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop
April 26 - Dallas, TX - Trees
April 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
April 29 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse
April 30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
May 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 3 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May 5 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
May 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 8 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
May 9 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
May 10 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
May 12 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
May 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
May 17 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
