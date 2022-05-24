Alan White Sitting Out Yes Tour Due To Health Issues

(The Publicity Connection) Prog rock legends Yes have announced that Alan White will be sitting out the band's 50th Anniversary Close to the Edge UK Tour due to current health issues.

The Publicity Connection sent over the following details: Alan was really looking forward to playing live again preparing to celebrate 50 years with Yes, having joined the band for the July 1972 Close to the Edge Tour, coming full circle in 2022. Alan's close friend Jay Schellen will be taking on drumming duties in Alan's place.

The Album Series Tour 2022 which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of YES' iconic album Close to the Edge and will feature the album, performed in full, along with other classic tracks from YES' extensive catalogue.

The tour line-up will feature Steve Howe (guitars), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) with Jay Schellen (drums and percussion).

The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Roger Dean who will also be joining the tour with an exhibition of YES related art.

A full performance of the Relayer album will now be featured in a future UK tour in The Album Series. European dates were recently announced for rescheduled dates in 2023.

The 10 date UK and Eire tour starts on 15th June - full dates are:

Wed 15th June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Fri 17th June Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sat 18th June Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mon 20th June Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tues 21st June London Royal Albert Hall

Wed 22nd June York Barbican

Fri 24th June Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sun 26th June Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tues 28th June Dublin Vicar Street

Wed 29th June Cork Opera House

