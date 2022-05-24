Alan White Sitting Out Yes Tour Due To Health Issues

(The Publicity Connection) Prog rock legends Yes have announced that Alan White will be sitting out the band's 50th Anniversary Close to the Edge UK Tour due to current health issues.
The Publicity Connection sent over the following details: Alan was really looking forward to playing live again preparing to celebrate 50 years with Yes, having joined the band for the July 1972 Close to the Edge Tour, coming full circle in 2022. Alan's close friend Jay Schellen will be taking on drumming duties in Alan's place.
The Album Series Tour 2022 which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of YES' iconic album Close to the Edge and will feature the album, performed in full, along with other classic tracks from YES' extensive catalogue.
The tour line-up will feature Steve Howe (guitars), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) with Jay Schellen (drums and percussion).
The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Roger Dean who will also be joining the tour with an exhibition of YES related art.
A full performance of the Relayer album will now be featured in a future UK tour in The Album Series. European dates were recently announced for rescheduled dates in 2023.
The 10 date UK and Eire tour starts on 15th June - full dates are:
Wed 15th June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Fri 17th June Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Sat 18th June Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Mon 20th June Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Tues 21st June London Royal Albert Hall
Wed 22nd June York Barbican
Fri 24th June Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sun 26th June Newcastle O2 City Hall
Tues 28th June Dublin Vicar Street
Wed 29th June Cork Opera House
Yes Forced To Move 2022 Euro Dates To 2023
Video Premiere: DMX's X Moves Featuring Bootsy Collins, Steve Howe and Ian Paice
Yes To Play Close to the Edge Album In Full On Upcoming Tour
Singled Out: Harry Katz and the Pistachios' Oh Yes
Steven Tyler Enters Rehab As Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Dates- Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season- Def Leppard- more
Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid- Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura- Sammy Hagar Rocks Led Zeppelin Classic- more
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more
Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois
Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix
On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition
Steven Tyler Enters Rehab As Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Dates
Kurt Cobain's Smells Like Teen Spirit Guitar Sells For $4.5 Million At Auction
Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season
Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week
Metallica Share For Whom The Bell Tolls from Sao Paulo Show
Counterpunch Deliver Judgement Day
Evanescence Announce New Band Lineup
Parkway Drive Taking A Break For Mental Health Reasons