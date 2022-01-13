Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Brighten' Performance Video

Cover art

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell is streaming video of a recent live performance of the title track to his latest solo album, "Brighten." The Alice In Chains rocker was captured during a December 1 appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles for "An Evening With Jerry Cantrell", which mixed live music and conversation as part of a ticketed and livestreamed show hosted by actor/comedian Jeff Garlin.

The album launch event saw Cantrell joined by many of the musicians featured on "Brighten", including Tyler Bates (300, John Wick), Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan), Gil Sharone (Dillinger Escape Plan), George Adrian, Vincent Jones and Michael Rozon.

"Brighten" features eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye." The guitarist will launch a North American tour in support of the project in Minneapolis, MN on March 24. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

An Evening With Jerry Cantrell Streaming Event Announced

Jerry Cantrell To Host Brighten Acoustic Performance At Grammy Museum

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares His 'Siren Song'

Jerry Cantrell Takes Fans Behind The Scenes of 'Brighten' Video

News > Jerry Cantrell