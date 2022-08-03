Alter Bridge Get Animated For 'Silver Tongue' Video

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge have premiered an animated music video for their new single "Silver Tongue", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Pawns & Kings."
Animated and directed by Ollie Jones, the clip for song follows the recent release of the title track to the Florida band's seventh studio record, which was produced by longtime associate Michael Baskette and will be issued on October 14.
Alter Bridge will launch "Pawns & Kings" on a fall 2022 European tour that opens in Hamburg, Germany on November 1, the series will see the group joined by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.
"Pawns & Kings" marks the follow-up to Alter Bridge's 2019 album, "Walk The Sky", which was a Top 20 record in almost a dozen countries including the US, where it reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200.
Stream the new video here.
Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track
Mark Tremonti Confirms Alter Bridge's New Album Plans
Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Announce Tour
Alter Bridge Streaming 'Last Rites' Lyric Video
Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour- more
Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue
Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour
Black Flag, Madball Lead When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup
Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music
Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years
Colt Ford To Headline NRHA Concert Series
Michael Schenker Group Deliver Fighter Video
Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour