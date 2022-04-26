Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Announce Tour

Alter Bridge have announced that they will be launching their Pawns & Kings Tour this winter that will feature support from Halestorm and Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH.
The 25 city European trek will be kicking off on November 1st at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany and will be concluding on December 12th at the O2 Arena in London.
Frontman Myles Kennedy had this to say, "Alter Bridge is returning to the EU/UK this winter with our friends from Halestorm and Mammoth. It's going to be a delicious sonic smorgasbord of earth-shaking rock and roll that goes to 11. Don't miss it!"
Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale shared, "To all our European Freaks, we've missed you, and are so happy to announce that we are finally crossing the ocean to come and see you all again!
"This time around we are sharing the stage with all our friends in the legendary Alter Bridge and the one, the only Mammoth WVH! You do not want to miss this show! I can't wait to experience the passion of you, the Euro rock fans!!! See you front and center!" See the dates below:
Tour dates:
11/01 - Germany - Hamburg Sporthalle
11/02 - Denmark - Copenhagen Falconer
11/04 - Sweden - Gothenburg Partille Arena
11/05 - Norway - Oslo Sentrum Scene
11/07 - Poland - Katowice Mck
11/09 - Luxembourg - Luxembourg Rockhal
11/11 - Germany - Berlin Columbiahalle
11/12 - Czech Republic - Prague O2 Universum
11/14 - Hungary - Budapest Arena
11/16 - France - Paris Palais Des Sports
11/18 - Spain - Madrid Vistalegre
11/20 - Spain - Barcelona Razzmataz1
11/22 - Germany - Munich Zenith
11/23 - Switzerland - Zurich Samsung Hall
11/25 - Italy - Milan Mediolanum Forum
11/26 - Croatia - Zagreb Dom Sportova
11/28 - Austria - Vienna Wiener Stadthalle
11/30 - Germany - Cologne Palladium
12/01 - Netherlands - Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
12/05 - England - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
12/06 - Scotland - Glasgow Sse Hydro Arena
12/08 - Ireland - Dublin 3 Arena
12/09 - England - Manchester Ao Arena
12/11 - England - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
12/12 - England - London O2 Arena
First Mark Tremonti Sings Sinatra Video Released
Wolfgang Van Halen Learned Entire Live Set On Eve Of Tour
Tremonti Announces New Album 'Marching In Time'
Myles Kennedy Announces U.S. Solo Tour
Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me And Announce Freedom Album- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Announce Tour- more
Linkin Park Have No Future Plans Says Shinoda- Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!