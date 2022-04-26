Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Announce Tour

Alter Bridge have announced that they will be launching their Pawns & Kings Tour this winter that will feature support from Halestorm and Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH.

The 25 city European trek will be kicking off on November 1st at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany and will be concluding on December 12th at the O2 Arena in London.

Frontman Myles Kennedy had this to say, "Alter Bridge is returning to the EU/UK this winter with our friends from Halestorm and Mammoth. It's going to be a delicious sonic smorgasbord of earth-shaking rock and roll that goes to 11. Don't miss it!"

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale shared, "To all our European Freaks, we've missed you, and are so happy to announce that we are finally crossing the ocean to come and see you all again!

"This time around we are sharing the stage with all our friends in the legendary Alter Bridge and the one, the only Mammoth WVH! You do not want to miss this show! I can't wait to experience the passion of you, the Euro rock fans!!! See you front and center!" See the dates below:

Tour dates:

11/01 - Germany - Hamburg Sporthalle

11/02 - Denmark - Copenhagen Falconer

11/04 - Sweden - Gothenburg Partille Arena

11/05 - Norway - Oslo Sentrum Scene

11/07 - Poland - Katowice Mck

11/09 - Luxembourg - Luxembourg Rockhal

11/11 - Germany - Berlin Columbiahalle

11/12 - Czech Republic - Prague O2 Universum

11/14 - Hungary - Budapest Arena

11/16 - France - Paris Palais Des Sports

11/18 - Spain - Madrid Vistalegre

11/20 - Spain - Barcelona Razzmataz1

11/22 - Germany - Munich Zenith

11/23 - Switzerland - Zurich Samsung Hall

11/25 - Italy - Milan Mediolanum Forum

11/26 - Croatia - Zagreb Dom Sportova

11/28 - Austria - Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

11/30 - Germany - Cologne Palladium

12/01 - Netherlands - Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

12/05 - England - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

12/06 - Scotland - Glasgow Sse Hydro Arena

12/08 - Ireland - Dublin 3 Arena

12/09 - England - Manchester Ao Arena

12/11 - England - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

12/12 - England - London O2 Arena

