.

Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track

Bruce Henne | 07-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alter Bridge Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming a lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Pawns & Kings." Due October 14, the band's seventh studio record was produced by longtime associate Michael Baskette.

From the opening riffs of "This Is War" to the title track album closer, Alter Bridge returns with a group of intense songs that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic.

Tracks like "Dead Among The Living," "Silver Tongue" and "Holiday" showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for, while the album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each, while guitarist Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on the ballad, "Stay."

The Florida band will launch "Pawns & Kings" on a fall 2022 European tour that will open in Hamburg, Germany on November 1, the series will see Alter Bridge joined by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.

Watch the new lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track

Mark Tremonti Confirms Alter Bridge's New Album Plans

Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Announce Tour

Alter Bridge Streaming 'Last Rites' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge And Slash Frontman Myles Kennedy Completes New Solo Album

Alter Bridge Music and Merch

News > Alter Bridge

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'- Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover- more

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more

Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night

Sass Jordan - Bitches Blues

Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

Latest News

Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'

Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track

Def Leppard Recap Latest Stadium Tour Shows

Metallica Share 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video From Rock Werchter

Sam Hunt Delivers 'Water Under The Bridge' Video

Singled Out: Royal Sugar's California Nightmare

Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover

Guns N' Roses In The Studio For Appetite For Destruction's 35th Anniversary