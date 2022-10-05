Alter Bridge Stream New Pawns & Kings Single 'This Is War'

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge has released a lyric video for "This Is War", the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Pawns & Kings." The song is the opening track on the Florida band's seventh studio record, which was produced by longtime associate Michael Baskette.
Alter Bridge will launch "Pawns & Kings" on a fall European tour that will begin in Hamburg, Germany on November 1; the series will see the group joined by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.
"Pawns & Kings" marks the follow-up to Alter Bridge's 2019 album, "Walk The Sky", which was a Top 20 record in almost a dozen countries including the US, where it reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200.
Stream the new single here.
Alter Bridge Deliver 'Sin After Sin'
Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Announce North American Tour
Alter Bridge Get Animated For 'Silver Tongue' Video
Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track
Loretta Lynn Dead At 90- RATM Cancel Tour- Sammy Hagar Likes Idea Of Van Halen Tribute With Wolfgang On Guitar- Bruce Springsteen- more
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead At 90
Rage Against The Machine Cancel North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind-The-Scenes Of 'One Of Those Days' Video
The Original Misfits Announce New Year's Eve Show
Black Sabbath Dio Era Classics Box Sets Get Euro Release
Scorpions Share Rock Believer Bonus Track 'Out Go The Lights'
Serj Tankian Shares 'The Race' Visualizer
Tim 'Ripper' Owens Delivers 'Return to Death Row' Video