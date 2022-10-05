.

Alter Bridge Stream New Pawns & Kings Single 'This Is War'

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2022

Alter Bridge Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge has released a lyric video for "This Is War", the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Pawns & Kings." The song is the opening track on the Florida band's seventh studio record, which was produced by longtime associate Michael Baskette.

Alter Bridge will launch "Pawns & Kings" on a fall European tour that will begin in Hamburg, Germany on November 1; the series will see the group joined by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.

"Pawns & Kings" marks the follow-up to Alter Bridge's 2019 album, "Walk The Sky", which was a Top 20 record in almost a dozen countries including the US, where it reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200.

Stream the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Alter Bridge Stream New Pawns & Kings Single 'This Is War'

