Alter Bridge Stream New Pawns & Kings Single 'This Is War'

Album art

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge has released a lyric video for "This Is War", the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Pawns & Kings." The song is the opening track on the Florida band's seventh studio record, which was produced by longtime associate Michael Baskette.

Alter Bridge will launch "Pawns & Kings" on a fall European tour that will begin in Hamburg, Germany on November 1; the series will see the group joined by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.

"Pawns & Kings" marks the follow-up to Alter Bridge's 2019 album, "Walk The Sky", which was a Top 20 record in almost a dozen countries including the US, where it reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200.

Stream the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Alter Bridge Deliver 'Sin After Sin'

Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Announce North American Tour

Alter Bridge Get Animated For 'Silver Tongue' Video

Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track

Alter Bridge Music and Merch

News > Alter Bridge