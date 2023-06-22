ANGUS McSIX Get Animated For 'Ride To Hell'

(Napalm Records) ANGUS McSIX present a brand-new animated music video for "Ride to Hell"! The track is taken from the band's recently released debut album, ANGUS McSIX and the Sword of Power, which has garnered great reception so far and even entered the Official German Album Charts in the Top 10. Additionally, as of today, the digital deluxe version of the album - including orchestral versions of all album tracks - has been released!
While riding on the back of a Pegasus, head-bopping techno beats and synth-waves are abound in the action-packed music video for "Ride to Hell". ANGUS McSIX's three previous music videos have gained plenty of attention, with "Master of the Universe" reaching more than 1.2M views on YouTube alone to date.
After Prince Angus heroically died in one of the greatest battles in the history of man and goblinkind, all hope in Scotland and the whole galaxy seemed lost. In the Realm of Martyrs, everything faded away for Angus like a blurry dream from the distant past. But when he is suddenly reminded that his home is being threatened, the prince sets out to return to the world of the living.
The only way is through a portal in the depths of hell, sealed by the almighty sword Sixcalibur. When Angus draws the blade, he undergoes a fundamental upgrade and transforms into the golden hero ANGUS McSIX, escaping the clutches of the underworld! Willing to defeat his old adversary once again, Angus has no idea that he has just opened the gateway back to the world of the living to a much darker power: Archdemon Seebulon - the source of all evil.
