Architects Deliver 'Tear Gas' And Announce Album

Architects have shared a brand new song called "Tear Gas", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album, "the classic symptoms of a broken spirit", which will arrive on October 21st.

We were sent these details: Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon's Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton.

The band were buoyed by finally being back in the room together after their last album was made mostly remote due to COVID restrictions, the result was something altogether more "free, playful and spontaneous" the bands drummer and songwriter Dan explains. "This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun - it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic," agrees frontman Sam Carter. Stream the new song below:

