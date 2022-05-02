August Burns Red Cancel Spring Tour

August Burns Red have announced that they have been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel their planned European tour this June for financial reasons.
The band explains, "To our fans in Europe: Due to a large amount of financial issues, including the rising costs of our transportation in Europe, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our June European tour dates.
"In our 14 years of touring in Europe we've never had to cancel a single performance, so we don't take this decision lightly. We can't wait to make it up to you this fall when we return with Bury Tomorrow, Miss May I, and Thornhill. We know this news is very disappointing and we appreciate your understanding."
