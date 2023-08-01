August Burns Red Announce Rescue & Restore 10th Anniversary Tour

(Atom Splitter) August Burns Red will embark on the 10th anniversary "Rescue & Restore" 10th Anniversary Tour. The North American tour kicks off November 10 in Worcester, Massachusetts and runs through December 9 in the band's hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. All dates are below.
The band will perform the Rescue & Restore album in full in each night, along with other fan faves and classics. Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake will serve as support.
VIP tickets are available immediately here. The package includes a meet and greet with the band, photo opportunity, autograph opportunity, an unreleased "Spirit Breaker (Reprise)" 7" record", VIP laminate, and early entry/access to merch in venues that allow. The general on-sale is set for Friday, August 4 at 10am local time.
"Rescue & Restore was a pivotal album for ABR," the band says. "It was the first album where we really started to experiment and explore different instruments and textures that we'd never used before. After 10 records and 20 years as a band, this album is still one of our proudest moments collectively. We are so grateful for the opportunity to play the entire record every night on tour and to showcase songs we've never performed live before. This tour is going to special. We'll see you in November and December!"
The annual Christmas Burns Red festival - tickets and VIP packages are available here - will find the band performing Rescue & Restore on December 8 and a 20-Year Anniversary set on Saturday, December 9. The Christmas Burns Red lineup will be announce shortly, but Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake will be performing on December 8.
ABR released Death Below on March 24, via SharpTone Records. Get it here.
AUGUST BURNS RED ON TOUR:
WITH BRAND OF SACRIFICE, SPITE, + CRYSTAL LAKE:
11/10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
11/11 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
11/12 - London, ON - London Music Hall
11/14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
11/16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
11/18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
11/20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
11/21 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
11 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
11/24 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
11/25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
11/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
11/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
11/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12/2 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
12/4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
12/5 - Chicago, IL - Radius
12/6 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
12/8 - Lancaster, PA -Christmas Burns Red
12/9 - Lancaster, PA - Christmas Burns Red
