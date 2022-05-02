.

Awolnation Announce Falling Forward Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-02-2022

Awolnation Tour poster
Tour poster

Awolnation have announced that they will be hitting the road for their headlining Falling Forward Tour this fall that will feature special guests Badflower and support The Mysterines.

The U.S. tour will be kicking off on October 6th in Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex - Rockwell and will conclude on November 18th in Seattle, WA at Moore Theatre.

Tickets for the Falling Forward Tour will go on sale to the public this Friday, May 6th at 10am local time here and a fan club exclusive presale will run starting at 10am local time on Tuesday, May 3rd to Thursday, May 5th.

The alt-rockers are launching the tour in support of their forthcoming covers album, "My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers And Me" (out this Friday, May 6th), which features guest appearances from Beck, Jewel, Portugal. The Man, Taylor Hanson of Hanson, Brandon Boyd of Incubus and more.

So far they have shared three of the covers, along with music videos, including their take on The Scorpions' classic "Wind of Change" featuring Portugal.The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus; Midnight Oil's "Beds Are Burning" featuring Tim McIlrath of Rise Against; and Madonna's "Material Girl" featuring Taylor Hanson of Hanson.

Falling Forward Tour Dates:


Thursday, October 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell
Friday, October 7 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Saturday, October 8 - Omaha, NE - Barnato
Monday, October 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Tuesday, October 11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Thursday, October 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Friday, October 14 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion
Saturday, October 15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sunday, October 16 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Tuesday, October 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Wednesday, October 19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
Friday, October 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Saturday, October 22 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sunday, October 23 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Tuesday, October 25 - Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Wednesday, October 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Friday, October 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Saturday, October 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Monday, October 31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Wednesday, November 2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
Friday, November 4 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Saturday, November 5 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Sunday, November 6 - Austin, TX Stubb's - Waller Creek Amphitheater
Tuesday, November 8 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
Wednesday, November 9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Friday, November 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Saturday, November 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Sunday, November 13 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Wednesday, November 16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Friday, November 18 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

