Awolnation Announce Falling Forward Tour

Tour poster

Awolnation have announced that they will be hitting the road for their headlining Falling Forward Tour this fall that will feature special guests Badflower and support The Mysterines.

The U.S. tour will be kicking off on October 6th in Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex - Rockwell and will conclude on November 18th in Seattle, WA at Moore Theatre.



Tickets for the Falling Forward Tour will go on sale to the public this Friday, May 6th at 10am local time here and a fan club exclusive presale will run starting at 10am local time on Tuesday, May 3rd to Thursday, May 5th.



The alt-rockers are launching the tour in support of their forthcoming covers album, "My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers And Me" (out this Friday, May 6th), which features guest appearances from Beck, Jewel, Portugal. The Man, Taylor Hanson of Hanson, Brandon Boyd of Incubus and more.

So far they have shared three of the covers, along with music videos, including their take on The Scorpions' classic "Wind of Change" featuring Portugal.The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus; Midnight Oil's "Beds Are Burning" featuring Tim McIlrath of Rise Against; and Madonna's "Material Girl" featuring Taylor Hanson of Hanson.

Falling Forward Tour Dates:

Thursday, October 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - RockwellFriday, October 7 - Denver, CO - Fillmore AuditoriumSaturday, October 8 - Omaha, NE - BarnatoMonday, October 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The FillmoreTuesday, October 11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown TheaterThursday, October 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera TheatreFriday, October 14 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Indoor PavilionSaturday, October 15 - St. Louis, MO - The PageantSunday, October 16 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATIONTuesday, October 18 - Detroit, MI - The FillmoreWednesday, October 19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora TheaterFriday, October 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AESaturday, October 22 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17Sunday, October 23 - Boston, MA - House of BluesTuesday, October 25 - Philadelphia, PA The FillmoreWednesday, October 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The FillmoreFriday, October 28 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleSaturday, October 29 - Charlotte, NC - The FillmoreMonday, October 31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleWednesday, November 2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's BallroomFriday, November 4 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music CenterSaturday, November 5 - Dallas, TX - South Side BallroomSunday, November 6 - Austin, TX Stubb's - Waller Creek AmphitheaterTuesday, November 8 - Albuquerque, NM - RevelWednesday, November 9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee TheatreFriday, November 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood PalladiumSaturday, November 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las VegasSunday, November 13 - Oakland, CA - Fox TheaterWednesday, November 16 - Portland, OR - Roseland TheaterFriday, November 18 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

