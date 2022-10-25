Awolnation Livestreaming Philadelphia Concert

Awolnation have announced that they will be livestreaming their concert at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday night (October 25th) via Veeps.
They sent over the following message about the livestream, "We're a couple weeks into our Falling Forward Tour and it's been amazing to be back playing live for you!
"The energy has been incredible at these shows, and we're just getting started... We hope we'll see you at one of the upcoming shows... Until then... Tomorrow October 25th we are livestreaming our show from The Fillmore in Philadelphia!
"You can join us for the night from anywhere in the world! The entire show, including sets from Badflower and The Mysterines will be livestreamed. Grab a ticket now [here]."
