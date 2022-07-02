.

Bad Wolves Share New Song 'The Body'

Michael Angulia | 07-02-2022

Bad Wolves have released a brand new single called "The Body". The track will appear on the band's forthcoming "Sacred Kiss" EP, that they will be releasing this summer.

According to the announcement, the band has been working on new music as they gear up to head out on the Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Falling In Reverse again, but this time with their new guitarist Max Karon. The second leg kicks off in East Providence, RI on July 27 and ends in Nashville, TN on August 31.

"When we were writing this song we had a goal of trying new things," said drummer John Boecklin. "The slap bass and clavichord instantly was new territory for Bad Wolves. It feels good to know this track sounds like nothing we have ever done before. It's a fun track that feels like a mix of Faith no more with a dash of Daft Punk. Enjoy!" Stream the song below:

