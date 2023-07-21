Bad Wolves Deliver 'Bad Friend' Video

(SRO) Bad Wolves are excited to release across all digital platforms the first single, "Bad Friend," from their highly anticipated studio album (title TBA) due later this year via Better Noise Music.
"Bad Friend" brings awareness to recognizing the importance of cutting out people in your life who show toxic behavior and moving on from them. Bad Wolves enlisted director Wombatfire (Asking Alexandria, Dream Theater) for its dark-themed music video.
"'Bad Friend' exemplifies exactly where Bad Wolves always wanted to be as a band," relays vocalist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz. "It lives dead center of being melodically catchy as well as crushingly heavy and is a great representation of our new upcoming album. This song reminds us that TRUE friendship is not about being perfect or always saying the right thing but being there for each other through the good times and the bad. It's also to be willing to acknowledge one's own mistakes and make things right. If you can't do that, you might be a bad f*cking friend."
