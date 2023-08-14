Bad Wolves founding guitarist Max Karon took to social media recently to announce that he will no longer be a touring a member of the group. He reunited with the band last year following the departure on Chris Cain.
Karon broke the news to fans via Instagram. He shared, "I have decided to step down as a touring member of Bad Wolves. I am still on board as a songwriter. I made this decision by myself and for myself after a *great deal* of soul searching and self reflection.
"My priorities are different and, for better or worse, I had to find that out in practice. The boys and I are all still on the best terms. This change, I'm happy to report, has nothing at all to do with them. I am forever grateful for every moment we had on the road and the opportunity to be there at all!
"There's an absolute komatsu sized bulldozer of an album coming soon and I know they're going to crush it in all things moving forward (especially if I can help it on the writing side)."
Bad Wolves Deliver 'Bad Friend' Video
Asking Alexandria And The Hu Tap Bad Wolves For Psycho Thunder Tour
The Hu Recruit Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves For 'Black Thunder'
Bad Wolves Took Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church (2022 In Review)
Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour- Joe Bonamassa Rocks Fleetwood Mac's 'Lazy Poker Blues'- more
The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic- Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Shadows Follow'- Status Quo Launch Archive Series- more
Carrie Underwood Shares New Song 'Give Her That'- Luke Bryan Streams New Single 'Southern And Slow'- more
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Bad Wolves' Max Karon Steps Down From Touring
Joe Walsh Recruits Jeff Lynne's ELO, The War On Drugs, More For VetsAid 2023
A Tribute to Warrant And Jani Lane Announced
Kamelot Announce Special Reissues
David Coverdale and Jimmy Page In the Studio For Coverdale-Page's 30th Anniversary
Singled Out: Red Reign's Don't Look Back
Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour
Liam Gallagher Streams New Live Album Knebworth 22