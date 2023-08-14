Bad Wolves' Max Karon Steps Down From Touring

Social media capture

Bad Wolves founding guitarist Max Karon took to social media recently to announce that he will no longer be a touring a member of the group. He reunited with the band last year following the departure on Chris Cain.

Karon broke the news to fans via Instagram. He shared, "I have decided to step down as a touring member of Bad Wolves. I am still on board as a songwriter. I made this decision by myself and for myself after a *great deal* of soul searching and self reflection.

"My priorities are different and, for better or worse, I had to find that out in practice. The boys and I are all still on the best terms. This change, I'm happy to report, has nothing at all to do with them. I am forever grateful for every moment we had on the road and the opportunity to be there at all!

"There's an absolute komatsu sized bulldozer of an album coming soon and I know they're going to crush it in all things moving forward (especially if I can help it on the writing side)."

