Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Updates Fans On Autobiography

(hennemusic) Legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler is sharing an update on his forthcoming autobiography and he is now pondering titles for the project.

"Just turned in the 1st draft of my book so I'm now thinking of titles," Butler tweeted. "So far, I have: Into the Void, Basses Loaded, Past Forward, What The Butler Did, Bassic Instinct. Feel free to send me which of those you think would suit my autobiography."

Last year, Butler revealed that he had been working on the project, which will trace the story of the rocker's upbringing in Aston, Birmingham in the 1950s and 1960s, forming his first band - Rare Breed - with Ozzy Osbourne in 1967, and teaming up with his future Black Sabbath bandmates the following year.

"I started out because when my parents died I always wished I'd asked them a lot more things than I knew about," Butler told Cleveland.com in 2021. "I don't really know much about my mum and dad, 'cause they were always just there. So, I started writing a memoir for my grandkids to read, and that's been fun going through stuff - old times and growing up in Birmingham and all that."

As the iconic UK band's bassist and lyricist, Butler's autobiography will mark the third memoir by a member of the group: Osbourne published "I Am Ozzy" in 2009, and guitarist Tony Iommi released "Iron Man: My Journey Through Heaven and Hell with Black Sabbath" in 2011; drummer Bill Ward is also writing his own life story. Read more here.

