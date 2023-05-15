Black Sabbath Stream Children Of The Sea From Live Evil Reissue

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath is streaming audio of "Children Of The Sea" as the latest preview to the June 2 release of a 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of their 1983 package, "Live Evil."
The song from the band's 1980 album, "Heaven And Hell", is featured on the group's first official live project, which has been expanded for its milestone anniversary to feature two versions: a remastered edition by Andy Pearce alongside a new mix created from the original analog multi-tracks by longtime band associate Wyn Davis.
Available in multiple formats including a 4-CD set, a 4-LP set and digitally, the physical versions also come with illustrated hardback books that include new liner notes and replicas of the concert book and poster from the Mob Rules tour.
A new era of Black Sabbath began in 1979 when singer Ronnie James Dio joined the band, along with founding members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, to launch a new incarnation of the iconic heavy metal band.
The newly-minted quartet debuted with "Heaven and Hell", a platinum-certified smash that won over fans of the original lineup. Halfway through the album's tour, Ward left and was replaced by Vinny Appice. When the trek ended in 1981, the group decamped to Los Angeles and quickly recorded Sabbath's 10th studio album, "Mob Rules." Released in November 1981, the record would be certified gold; while touring behind the project, the band announced plans to record several shows for what would become its first official concert album.
Learn more and stream "Children Of The Sea" here.
Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue
KISS's Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Commercial Goes Online
Black Sabbath In The Studio For Vol. 4's 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)
Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath (2022 In Review)
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more
Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs- Dolly Parton Rocks With 'World On Fire'- Disturbed's Draiman Opens Up About Depression- more
Corey Kent Scores First No 1 At Country Radio- Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Coach- Johnny Cash- more
Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Black Sabbath Stream Children Of The Sea From Live Evil Reissue
David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour
Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour
Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'
Cavo Share Cover Of New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'
The Who Continue Their Reign On The Classical Charts