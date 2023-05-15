Black Sabbath Stream Children Of The Sea From Live Evil Reissue

Cover art

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath is streaming audio of "Children Of The Sea" as the latest preview to the June 2 release of a 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of their 1983 package, "Live Evil."

The song from the band's 1980 album, "Heaven And Hell", is featured on the group's first official live project, which has been expanded for its milestone anniversary to feature two versions: a remastered edition by Andy Pearce alongside a new mix created from the original analog multi-tracks by longtime band associate Wyn Davis.

Available in multiple formats including a 4-CD set, a 4-LP set and digitally, the physical versions also come with illustrated hardback books that include new liner notes and replicas of the concert book and poster from the Mob Rules tour.

A new era of Black Sabbath began in 1979 when singer Ronnie James Dio joined the band, along with founding members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, to launch a new incarnation of the iconic heavy metal band.

The newly-minted quartet debuted with "Heaven and Hell", a platinum-certified smash that won over fans of the original lineup. Halfway through the album's tour, Ward left and was replaced by Vinny Appice. When the trek ended in 1981, the group decamped to Los Angeles and quickly recorded Sabbath's 10th studio album, "Mob Rules." Released in November 1981, the record would be certified gold; while touring behind the project, the band announced plans to record several shows for what would become its first official concert album.

Learn more and stream "Children Of The Sea" here.

Related Stories

Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue

KISS's Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Commercial Goes Online

Black Sabbath In The Studio For Vol. 4's 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)

Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath (2022 In Review)

More Black Sabbath News