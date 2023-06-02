Black Sabbath Stream 'Live Evil' Reissue

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath is streaming their 1983 package, "Live Evil", in sync with the release of a 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition. The band's first official live project has been expanded for its milestone anniversary to feature two versions: a remastered edition by Andy Pearce alongside a new mix created from the original analog multi-tracks by longtime band associate Wyn Davis.
Available in multiple formats including a 4-CD set, a 4-LP set and digitally, the physical versions also come with illustrated hardback books that include new liner notes and replicas of the concert book and poster from the Mob Rules tour.
A new era of Black Sabbath began in 1979 when singer Ronnie James Dio joined the band, along with founding members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, to launch a new incarnation of the iconic heavy metal band.
The newly minted quartet debuted in 1980 with "Heaven and Hell", a platinum-certified smash that won over fans of the original lineup. Halfway through the album's tour, Ward left and was replaced by Vinny Appice. When the tour ended in 1981, the group decamped to Los Angeles and quickly recorded Sabbath's 10th studio album, "Mob Rules." Released in November 1981, the record would be certified gold; while touring behind the project, the band announced plans to record several shows for what would become its first official concert album.
When "Live Evil" arrived in 1983, the double album was a commercial and critical triumph, reaching No. 13 in the UK and No. 37 on the US Billboard Top 200.
Stream "Live Evil" in full here.
