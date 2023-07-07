Black Sabbath To Release Hand Of Doom Picture Disc Box Set

Box set promo

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath will release a limited edition 8-LP picture disc box set, "Hand Of Doom 1970-1978", on August 18. The package delivers the pioneering metal band's studio albums from the era, including their self-titled debut (1970), as well as the multi-platinum "Paranoid" (1970), the platinum albums "Master Of Reality" (1971), "Vol. 4" (1972), and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (1973), the gold-certified "Sabotage" (1975), alongside "Technical Ecstasy" (1976) and "Never Say Die!" (1978).

The boxed set includes each album's artwork printed on Side A. The self-titled debut, "Vol. 4", "Technical Ecstasy", and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" feature the original back album artwork on Side B. "Paranoid", "Master of Reality", and "Sabotage" features an album-era photo of the band.

The collection also includes a large color poster of the group taken in Los Angeles during the summer of 1972 while they were recording "Vol. 4."

"Hand Of Doom 1970-1978" will be limited to 4,000 copies; get more details and stream the video for "Paranoid" here.

