Blacklite District Goes Back Into Darkness With Visualizer Video

1990 Album art

Blacklite District (Kyle Pfeiffer) recent released a visualizer video for his latest single, "Back Into Darkness." The video was created by Amber Pfeiffer and produced by Brett Hestla (Creed, Dark New Day).

Kyle had this to say, "I want to give a huge shoutout to Skratch N' Sniff for premiering this new visualizer, and for all the love they've shown my music over the past couple of years.

"'Back Into Darkness' is a self-reflection on what can happen when you give up, when you fall back into the comfort of your own misery. This song has stood out since '1990' was released at the beginning of the year.

"The fan response to a song that wasn't a single or had any type of special promotion really spoke to me, because of how it spoke to the fans... and here we are." Watch the video below:

