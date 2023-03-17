Blacklite District Delivers 'The Struggle XL'

cover art

(Industry Works 2) Blacklite District (Kyle Pfeiffer) has released a new recording of his 2016 hit single "The Struggle," titled "The Struggle XL," as he prepares to hit the road for live dates this spring.

This new release follows the commercial success of the original, which has over 10 million Spotify streams, 1.3 Million official video views, and over 53 Million views on the viral Minecraft-themed video. "The Struggle XL" takes the original recording to new levels as Blacklite District continues to grow as an artist and individual.



From basement demo to Nashville recording studio, Blacklite District has partnered again with multi-platinum producer Brett Hestla to elevate the single in the hopes that it will continue to inspire others. Blacklite District's inspiration for revamping this particular single originates from a letter sent by a fan. "A few months ago, I received a fan letter...he wrote me the most personal letter about how "The Struggle" had literally saved his life," said Blacklite District. "I wrote this song from the darkest depths of my own life, and to see it shine through and make a real impact is more than I could ever ask for. That's why I knew I had to take this track into the studio. I think it has new life because of my drummer Graham Spillman and guitarist Justin Sundlin. The energy these guys brought into the studio was something I haven't felt in a long time."



Blacklite District strives to continue a spark of hope and inspiration for his listeners. Drawing from his own personal experiences of addiction and mental health, Blacklite District is specifically releasing "The Struggle XL" to continue directing attention to the importance of support from family and friends and to show his fans what it takes to overcome difficult times. Blacklite District puts an emphasis on sobriety and mental health and recognizes how his path from addiction has shaped his career today. He hopes that the release of "The Struggle XL" will continue to motivate listeners to push through their struggles.

The XL Tour 2023: Tour Dates:

04.13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

04.14 - Omaha, NE - Beach House

04.16 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

04.19 - Eau Claire, WI - Joel's 4 Corners

04.20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

04.21 - South Bend, IN - Cheers

04.22 - Detroit, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

04.25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

04.26 - Kansas City, MO - Vivo

04.27 - St. Joseph, MO - Cafe Acoustic

04.29 - Sturgis, SD - Loud American Roadhouse

06.09 - Unity, WI - Monster Hall Fest

Related Stories

Blacklite District Releases Cold As Ice XL Video

Blacklite District Reveals 'With Me Now' Visualizer

Blacklite District Goes Back Into Darkness With Visualizer Video

Blacklite District Shares 'Clear Skies' Video

More Blacklite District News