Bon Jovi Launching U.S. Arena Tour This Spring

Bon Jovi have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring to launch their Bon Jovi 2022 Tour that will visit arenas in select U.S. cities.
The tour is set to kick off on April 1st in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center and will run until April 30th, where is will conclude in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena.
Tickets will go on sale for most of the dates on January 14th at 10am local time. Tickets for stops in Milwaukee and Indianapolis go sale January 21st, and tickets for Houston and Nashville will go on sale February 4th. See the dates below:
Bon Jovi In The Studio For 'Slippery When Wet' Anniverary
Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series
Bon Jovi Offshoot Phil X and The Drills Return With 'I Love You' On Her Lips
Bon Jovi Premiere 'Story Of Love' Video
Dead & Company Cancel Playing In The Sand- Bon Jovi U.S. Arena Tour-Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return- more
New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash- Eddie Van Halen's Last Words Revealed- Beatles IMAX- Eagles Add Tour Dates- more
David Lee Roth Reacts To Canceled Vegas Residency- Beavis and Butt-Head Making A Comeback- Thursday Postpone U.S. Tour Dates- more
David Lee Roth's Full Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Nirvana 'Nevermind' Cover Art Lawsuit Dismissed- more
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach