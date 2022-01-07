.

Bon Jovi Launching U.S. Arena Tour This Spring

Keavin Wiggins | 01-07-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bon Jovi Tour poster
Tour poster

Bon Jovi have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring to launch their Bon Jovi 2022 Tour that will visit arenas in select U.S. cities.

The tour is set to kick off on April 1st in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center and will run until April 30th, where is will conclude in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets will go on sale for most of the dates on January 14th at 10am local time. Tickets for stops in Milwaukee and Indianapolis go sale January 21st, and tickets for Houston and Nashville will go on sale February 4th. See the dates below:

Bon Jovi 2022 Tour Dates


Friday, April 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Sunday, April 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, April 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Friday, April 8 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Saturday, April 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Monday, April 11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Wednesday, April 13 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
Friday, April 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Saturday, April 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
Tuesday, April 19 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thursday, April 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Saturday, April 23 Austin, TX Moody Center
Tuesday, April 26 Houston, TX Toyota Center^
Thursday, April 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, April 30 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena^
*On-Sale date January 21st
^On-Sale date February 4th

Related Stories


Bon Jovi Launching U.S. Arena Tour This Spring

Bon Jovi In The Studio For 'Slippery When Wet' Anniverary

Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series

Bon Jovi Offshoot Phil X and The Drills Return With 'I Love You' On Her Lips

Bon Jovi Premiere 'Story Of Love' Video

News > Bon Jovi

advertisement
Day In Rock

Dead & Company Cancel Playing In The Sand- Bon Jovi U.S. Arena Tour-Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash- Eddie Van Halen's Last Words Revealed- Beatles IMAX- Eagles Add Tour Dates- more

David Lee Roth Reacts To Canceled Vegas Residency- Beavis and Butt-Head Making A Comeback- Thursday Postpone U.S. Tour Dates- more

David Lee Roth's Full Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Nirvana 'Nevermind' Cover Art Lawsuit Dismissed- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)

Legends Play the Beatles

Katastro - Sucker

Davy Knowles - What Happens Next

Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach