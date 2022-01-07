Bon Jovi Launching U.S. Arena Tour This Spring

Bon Jovi have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring to launch their Bon Jovi 2022 Tour that will visit arenas in select U.S. cities.

The tour is set to kick off on April 1st in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center and will run until April 30th, where is will conclude in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets will go on sale for most of the dates on January 14th at 10am local time. Tickets for stops in Milwaukee and Indianapolis go sale January 21st, and tickets for Houston and Nashville will go on sale February 4th. See the dates below:

Bon Jovi 2022 Tour Dates

Friday, April 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health CenterSunday, April 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy CenterTuesday, April 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv ForumFriday, April 8 Charlotte, NC Spectrum CenterSaturday, April 9 Raleigh, NC PNC ArenaMonday, April 11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness ArenaWednesday, April 13 Savannah, GA Enmarket ArenaFriday, April 15 Tampa, FL Amalie ArenaSaturday, April 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live ArenaTuesday, April 19 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge FieldhouseThursday, April 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise CenterSaturday, April 23 Austin, TX Moody CenterTuesday, April 26 Houston, TX Toyota Center^Thursday, April 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines CenterSaturday, April 30 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena^*On-Sale date January 21st^On-Sale date February 4th

