Bowling For Soup Go 8 Bit For 'Hey Mario' Video

(Rage PR) With their recently announced covers album Don't Mind If We Do now out for everyone's enjoyment, Texas' favorite pop punk quartet Bowling For Soup are bringing you a brand new single from the record.

Hey Mario, originally a hit for Bowling For Soup bassist Rob Felicetti's former band Patent Pending, has been given a Bowling For Soup makeover - just in time for the release of the new Super Mario Bros movie!

The video for Hey Mario features Bowling For Soup attempting to lift the spirits of Mario in a variety of ways - some more traditional for Mario than others!

Don't Mind If We Do, released on the 4th of April 2023 through Que-So / Brando Records, is a collection of covers recorded by Bowling For Soup in recent times, along with a couple of new covers. Featuring songs from a wide variety of artists ranging from Hanson to Kanye West to Social Distortion, genres are no barriers when it comes to a great Bowling For Soup cover. The album also features two brand new covers - Hey Mario, and the biggest song of 2023 so far, Miley Cyrus' Flowers.

