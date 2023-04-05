.

Bowling For Soup Go 8 Bit For 'Hey Mario' Video

04-05-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bowling For Soup Album art
Album art

(Rage PR) With their recently announced covers album Don't Mind If We Do now out for everyone's enjoyment, Texas' favorite pop punk quartet Bowling For Soup are bringing you a brand new single from the record.

Hey Mario, originally a hit for Bowling For Soup bassist Rob Felicetti's former band Patent Pending, has been given a Bowling For Soup makeover - just in time for the release of the new Super Mario Bros movie!

The video for Hey Mario features Bowling For Soup attempting to lift the spirits of Mario in a variety of ways - some more traditional for Mario than others!

Don't Mind If We Do, released on the 4th of April 2023 through Que-So / Brando Records, is a collection of covers recorded by Bowling For Soup in recent times, along with a couple of new covers. Featuring songs from a wide variety of artists ranging from Hanson to Kanye West to Social Distortion, genres are no barriers when it comes to a great Bowling For Soup cover. The album also features two brand new covers - Hey Mario, and the biggest song of 2023 so far, Miley Cyrus' Flowers.

Related Stories
Bowling For Soup Go 8 Bit For 'Hey Mario' Video

Bowling For Soup Releasing Surprise Covers Album 'Don't Mind If We Do'

Bowling For Soup Cover Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

Bowling For Soup Update Fans Of Gary Wiseman's Health Condition

Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick Going Country With Solo Album

More Bowling For Soup News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video- Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize- more

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more

Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023

Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central

MorleyView Deb Morrison

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Latest News

Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video

Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize

Gov't Mule Share 'Dreaming Out Loud' First Single From New Album

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce 1979 Flying V

All-Star Jam Announced For Rock For Ronnie Concert in the Park

The Devil Wears Prada, Excision and Wooli Team For 'Reasons'

Bowling For Soup Go 8 Bit For 'Hey Mario' Video

Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video