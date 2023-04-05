(Rage PR) With their recently announced covers album Don't Mind If We Do now out for everyone's enjoyment, Texas' favorite pop punk quartet Bowling For Soup are bringing you a brand new single from the record.
Hey Mario, originally a hit for Bowling For Soup bassist Rob Felicetti's former band Patent Pending, has been given a Bowling For Soup makeover - just in time for the release of the new Super Mario Bros movie!
The video for Hey Mario features Bowling For Soup attempting to lift the spirits of Mario in a variety of ways - some more traditional for Mario than others!
Don't Mind If We Do, released on the 4th of April 2023 through Que-So / Brando Records, is a collection of covers recorded by Bowling For Soup in recent times, along with a couple of new covers. Featuring songs from a wide variety of artists ranging from Hanson to Kanye West to Social Distortion, genres are no barriers when it comes to a great Bowling For Soup cover. The album also features two brand new covers - Hey Mario, and the biggest song of 2023 so far, Miley Cyrus' Flowers.
Bowling For Soup Go 8 Bit For 'Hey Mario' Video
