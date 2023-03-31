Bowling For Soup Releasing Surprise Covers Album 'Don't Mind If We Do'

Album cover

(Rage PR) A brand new Bowling For Soup covers compilation album, Don't Mind If We Do, is coming your way this Tuesday (April 4th 2023). Throughout their careers, pop punk favourites Bowling For Soup have often been masters of a good cover song. Over the last few years the Texas natives have covered a wide variety of artists including everyone from Hanson to Kanye West.

With the recent success of their most recent cover, a smash hit take on Miley Cyrus' global mega hit Flowers, Bowling For Soup are delighted to announce Don't Mind If We Do - a collection of covers the band has released in recent times, along with a couple of new covers. Don't Mind If We Do will be released on the 4th of April and will be available on streaming and digital download platforms only.

In addition to Flowers and the other tracks, Don't Mind If We Do will also feature a brand new cover of Patent Pending's hit Hey Mario - just in time for the release of the new Mario Bros movie!

We hand over to Bowling For Soup main man Jaret Reddick to explain more about Don't Mind If We Do:

"When I saw the preview for the new Mario movie, the first thing that popped in my head was that our friends Patent Pending had an amazing tune called "Hey Mario." And on top of that, Rob had co-written that song when he was in that band! It seemed like a no brainer to do a BFS version of this awesome song around the time Mario was fresh in everyone's head again!



I have to give credit to our amazing management team for the covers album idea. They came to me after we release "Flowers" and said "we should gather up all these latest cover songs and do something digitally...how about a covers album!"

First of all, I was pissed because it wasn't my idea. But soon after, I rallied and the title came right into my head! We pick and choose covers like we would 'hors d'oeuvres'. Our little hands dangling over the tray...Don't Mind If We do!"

For a taste of what's to come on Don't Mind If We Do, check out the video for Bowling For Soup's epic cover of Miley Cyrus' Flowers and the full tracklisting below:

1. Hey Mario

2. Flowers

3. Erase Me

4. When The Angles Sing

5. HRSA

6. Sometimes I Don't Mind

7. Already Gone

8. Where's The Love

9. Let Your Love Flow

10. Two Tickets To Paradise

Related Stories

Bowling For Soup Cover Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

Bowling For Soup Update Fans Of Gary Wiseman's Health Condition

Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick Going Country With Solo Album

Bowling For Soup Wanna Be Brad Pitt

More Bowling For Soup News