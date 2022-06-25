Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll Deliver 'Son Of The Dirty South'

Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll have teamed up for the first time on a brand new track called "Son Of The Dirty South", which they cowrote with Andrew Baylis.
Gilbert had this to say, "I had a blast working on this one with Jelly. We've been itching to write together for a while now, and we had a lot of fun putting it together. You don't always get to record a song with your co-writers, so to hop in the studio with him too was a real treat."
Jelly Roll added, "Brantley is already one of my favorite artists, and we got to write this song together and release it to the fans ahead of our tour starting.
"I really can't wait to get out on that stage with Brantley and perform it live this summer. Get ready." See those dates and watch the lyric video for the new song below:
Son of the Dirty South Summer Tour 2022 Dates
June 30 Daily's Place Jacksonville, Fla.
July 1 Aaron Bessant Amphitheater Panama City Beach, Fla.
Aug. 25 Brooshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, La.
Aug. 26 BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, Miss.
Aug. 27 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss.
Brantley Gilbert And Jelly Roll Team For Son of the Dirty South Tour
Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean Share New Collaboration
Brantley Gilbert Pays Tribute With 'Gone But Not Forgotten'
Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and HARDY Deliver 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time'
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
Smells Like Teen Spirit For Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes
ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of 'Heard It On The X'
Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll Deliver 'Son Of The Dirty South'
Singled Out: Tia McGraff's Go Your Own Way
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration
Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video
Travis Barker And Warren Zeiders 'Ride the Lightning'
Alexisonfire Premiere 'Sans Soleil' Video To Celebrate Album Release