Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll Deliver 'Son Of The Dirty South'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-25-2022

Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll have teamed up for the first time on a brand new track called "Son Of The Dirty South", which they cowrote with Andrew Baylis.

Gilbert had this to say, "I had a blast working on this one with Jelly. We've been itching to write together for a while now, and we had a lot of fun putting it together. You don't always get to record a song with your co-writers, so to hop in the studio with him too was a real treat."

Jelly Roll added, "Brantley is already one of my favorite artists, and we got to write this song together and release it to the fans ahead of our tour starting.

"I really can't wait to get out on that stage with Brantley and perform it live this summer. Get ready." See those dates and watch the lyric video for the new song below:

Son of the Dirty South Summer Tour 2022 Dates

June 30 Daily's Place Jacksonville, Fla.
July 1 Aaron Bessant Amphitheater Panama City Beach, Fla.
Aug. 25 Brooshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, La.
Aug. 26 BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, Miss.
Aug. 27 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss.

