Brantley Gilbert Recruits Blake Shelton and Vince Gill For 'Heaven By Then'

Brantley Gilbert has announced that he will be releasing his new single, "Heaven By Then", which features Blake Shelton and Vince Gill, to country radio on November 14th.

The track comes from Gilbert's new album, "So Help Me God", which will arrive digitally on November 10th. The song was co-written with Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunger Phelps and Taylor Phillips.

Gilbert said of the single, "We were on a writing retreat in Texas that we do every year, and everybody was out on the porch. I don't remember who threw a word in here or there and who didn't, so we ended up with a bunch of writers on 'Heaven By Then'.

"And I love songs like that. It came out of a conversation. A guitar ended up in Hardy's lap, which is usually a good sign that it's about to turn into something special. I think we all knew that as it was being written. It came to life that night.

"To have Blake Shelton and Vince Gill on the song meant so much to me. Those two brought so much to the table and gave it a voice I didn't have. We were all in separate places when we recorded, but it was a cool way for everyone to put their spin on it. They just did what felt natural and sonically you hear that." Watch a story behind the song video for the track below:

