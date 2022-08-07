.

Breland Recruits Lady A For 'Told You I Could Drink'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-07-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Breland Single art
Single art

Breland has released a brand new collaboration with Lady A called "Told You I Could Drink", which comes from his forthcoming debut album, "Cross Country".

Lady A's Charles Kelley, and Zachary Manno co-wrote the track with Breland. He had this to say, "Lady A is one of the groups that introduced me to Country music, so when I finally got in studio with Charles Kelley, I already had a Lady A collab in mind.

"The two of us performed 'Told You I Could Drink' at Breland & Friends at the Ryman in March, and the response we got from the audience was what convinced us to cut the song and put it on my album. I'm so excited for the world to hear what we made."

Lady A's Hillary Scott added, "Anytime we have a chance to collaborate with BRELAND, you can be sure that we'll be there. When I first heard this song it immediately took me back to high school after a bad breakup, getting lost in an R&B groove." Check out the song below:

Related Stories


Breland Recruits Lady A For 'Told You I Could Drink'

Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY Deliver 'Beers On Me'

Keith Urban And Breland 'Throw It Back' With New Video

Breland Music and Merch

News > Breland

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more

Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more

Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Latest News

The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire

The Killers Share New Song 'boy'

The Mars Volta Reveal Vigil Video and Announce New Album

Iron Maiden To Headline Next Wachen Open Air

Nikki Sixx Cowritten The Retaliators Theme Song Video Released

Breland Recruits Lady A For 'Told You I Could Drink'

Amon Amarth Mark Great Heathen Army Arrival With New Video

Tankard Premiere Ex-Fluencer Video