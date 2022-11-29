Brett Young Announces 5 Tour 3 2 1 and New Version Of Song

Brett Young has announced that he will be hitting the road next spring for his 5 Tour 3 2 1 that is also set to feature Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke.
The tour will be kicking off on March 30th, 2023 at KEMBA Live! in Columbus, OH, and will wrap up on May 20th in Los Angeles, CA at the famed Greek Theatre.
Young has also announced that he will be releasing a new version of his song, "You Ain't Here To Kiss Me," on December 2nd, which he cowrote with Tiffany Goss and Matt Alderman, and both versions were produced by Dann Huff.
He had this to say, "I can be a very emotional songwriter and, for some reason, the sad, reflective songs, often come naturally for me. The song is a true story about a situation my now wife and I had many years back - it just describes the feeling of missing someone and seeing everyone else around you in happy relationships.
"Dann Huff has been wanting to cut a new version of it for a while so we thought the timing was right to give it a bit of a new life around this coming New Year."
Brett Young: 5 Tour 3 2 1 Dates:
3/30/2023 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
3/31/2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
4/1/2023 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
4/6/2023 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
4/7/2023 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
4/8//2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
4/20/2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
4/21/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
4/22/2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
4/27/2023 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
4/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
4/29/2023 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
5/12/2023 - Wenatchee, WA - Town Toyota Center
5/13/2023 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *
5/18/2023 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
5/19/2023 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
5/20/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
*Ashley Cooke not on this date
