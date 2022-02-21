Brett Young Premieres 'You Didn't' Video

Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

Brett Young has released a music video for his latest single "You Didn't," which was directed by Seth Kupersmith (Mercy," "Catch, "Lady" and "Not Yet).

Young had this to say about the new visual, "The cool thing about this video is that it lets you in on how the narrator is actually feeling, as opposed to how he's presented in the song.

"He is saying all the right things so his girl doesn't feel guilty, but then the video sheds light on how much of that is a lie, and how deeply he's actually struggling.

"As always, Seth delivered beyond my wildest expectations and it's never a bad day when you get to work alongside your beautiful wife!" Watch the vidoe below:

Brett Young