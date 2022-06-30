.

Brett Young's 'In Case You Didn't Know' Goes 8 X Platinum

06-30-2022

(The GreenRoom) Brett Young's smash single "In Case You Didn't Know" has been certified 8X Platinum by the RIAA and becomes one of only three country songs since 2017 to achieve the honor.

Young wrote the "heart-tugging" (PEOPLE) track, which has remained a fan favorite since its release, alongside Trent Tomlinson and Tyler Reeve. "Eight times PLATINUM - that's pretty wild," Young said. "I could never have imagined what this song would become when we first wrote it. It's humbling to have created something that has resonated so strongly with so many people."

"'In Case You Didn't Know' is one of only three country singles released in the past five years to achieve RIAA 8X multi-Platinum or higher! Just three," said Jackie Jones, VP of Artist and Industry Relations at RIAA. "Congratulations to Brett and his Big Machine team on this incredible achievement!"

