Bruce Springsteen's Late Night with Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen was the featured guest on the November 23 episode of NBC-TV's Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the program is streaming video of his appearance.
The rocker was on hand to promote his newly-released album, "Only The Strong Survive", which sees him cover soul and R&B tracks from the catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more.
In addition to the 2022 project Springsteen discussed a variety of topics during the late night appearance, including the inspiration behind his "Springsteen On Broadway" series, what he told his children when fans would come up to them, spending Thanksgiving with his family and how he is still amazed by people all over the world singing his songs.
"Only The Strong Survive" recently debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200.
Watch video of Springsteen's late night appearance here.
