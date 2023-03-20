Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Reschedule Multiple Shows Due To Illness

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have rescheduled multiple shows on their current North American tour following a recent series of postponements due to an undisclosed illness.

The situation forced the group to postpone a Thursday, March 9 show at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH; a Sunday, March 12 date at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT; and, a Tuesday, March 14 appearance at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

Bruce and the band took to social media to announce rescheduled dates for the three concerts, which will now take place in September as part of a late summer/early fall series of North American performances

"Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," says the group, "or if you are unable to attend and purchased your tickets directly from Ticketmaster, you will have until April 16, 2023 to request a refund."

Springsteen and The E Street Band will wrap up the current leg of their 2023 tour in Newark, NJ on April 14 before heading to Europe to begin an extended spring/summer series of concerts at the end of the month.

