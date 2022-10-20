Bryan Adams Recruits John Cleese For 'Kick Ass' Video

So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) CD Cover Artwork

Bryan Adams has recruited Monty Python's Flying Circus legend John Cleese to provide the opening monologue for his brand new music video for the song "Kick Ass".

The track comes from Adams' latest album, "So Happy It Hurts", which was released earlier this year and will be the basis for a brand new deluxe edition that will hit stores on October 28th.

The 2CD set featuring the "So Happy It Hurts" album as well as the bonus disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits. Watch the video, directed by Bryan himself, and see the tracklisting below:

So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) 2CD Tracklisting

Disc 1

1. So Happy It Hurts

2. Never Gonna Rain

3. You Lift Me Up

4. I've Been Looking For You

5. Always Have, Always Will

6. On The Road

7. Kick Ass

8. I Ain't Worth Sh*t Without You

9. Let's Do This

10. Just Like Me, Just Like You

11. Just About Gone

12. These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life

Disc 2

1. Summer of '69

2. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You

3. Run To You

4. Heaven

5. Can't Stop This Thing We Started

6. Cuts Like A Knife

7. Please Forgive Me

8. Straight From The Heart

9. When You're Gone (ft. Melanie C)

10. Here I Am

11. Back To You

12. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman

Related Stories

Bryan Adams Premieres 'Never Gonna Rain' Video

Bryan Adams 'So Happy It Hurts' With New Video

Bryan Adams In The Studio For 'Waking Up the Neighbours' Anniversary

Bryan Adams Delivers 'Christmas' EP

Bryan Adams Music and Merch

News > Bryan Adams