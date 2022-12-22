Bullet For My Valentine have premiered a music video for their new single "No More Tears To Cry". The track comes from the deluxe edition of their self-titled album.
The group had the following to say about the theme of the track, "The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles.
"Musically the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar..." Watch the video below:
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'
Bullet For My Valentine Reveal 'Stitches' Visualizer
Bullet For My Valentine Reveal New Single 'Omen' And Expand Album
Bullet For My Valentine Offshoot Kill The Lights Share New Song
Bullet For My Valentine Music and Merch
News > Bullet For My Valentine
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection
Sammy Hagar's Sammy Radio Red Rocker Expands
It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023
Bullet For My Valentine Have 'No More Tears To Cry' With New Video
Norma Jean Announce The Deathrattle Tour
Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'It's Only Rock N Roll'
Vader Announce Revelation Of The Wicked North American Tour
Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos