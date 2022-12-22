.

Bullet For My Valentine Have 'No More Tears To Cry' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | December 22, 2022

Promo photo

Bullet For My Valentine have premiered a music video for their new single "No More Tears To Cry". The track comes from the deluxe edition of their self-titled album.

The group had the following to say about the theme of the track, "The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles.

"Musically the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar..." Watch the video below:

