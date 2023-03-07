.

Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine and Oni Crush The World Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-06-2023

Megadeth Tour poster
Tour poster

Megadeth have announced that they will be launching their Crush The World Tour this spring with dates in Canada featuring support fromBullet For My Valentine and Oni.

The 13-city trek is set to kick off with a U.S. date in Everett, WA at the Angel Of The Winds Arena and will wrap up on May 15th in Halifax, NS at the ScotiaBank Centre.

Frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say, "We cannot wait to bring Megadeth's Crush The World tour to the Great White North - I'm still riding high from our Sold Out Budokan show with Marty Friedman last week, but there is no letting up and it's your turn, Canada. Get ready!"

4/26 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena
4/28 - Abbotsford , BC - Abbotsford Centre
4/29 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
5/1 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
5/2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
5/4 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
5/5 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
5/8 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
5/9 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
5/10 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
5/11 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
5/13 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
5/15 - Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre

