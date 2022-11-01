Butcher Babies Give 'Best Friends' A Metal Makeover

Butcher Babies have released a music video for their metal makeover of the hit song "Best Friends", which was originally performed by rapper/singers Saweetie and Doja Cat.

Heidi Shepherd had this to say, "During the last 15 as Butcher Babies, we have proved that a strong friendship can and will withstand all. "When I first heard this song by Saweetie & Doja Cat, I knew that we needed to be the ones to bring this into the metal world.

"With our un-breakable bond, Carla and I just grow stronger each time we play this to a live audience. It's a true anthem of female power, screaming, 'we are stronger together.' I am truly honored to scream this song along my best friend."

Carla Harvey shared, "Nearly fifteen years ago Heidi and I started Butcher Babies as best friends. In a world where women are often pitted against each other, we instead chose to celebrate each other and grow together. The song 'Best Friend' is the perfect anthem to describe our relationship; as soon as we heard the Saweetie and Doja Cat original, we knew we were the only band that could cover it...it was written for us!"

Guitarist Henry Flury added, "It was difficult to figure out how to approach covering this song. So, I told Heidi to get on the mic and just go for it. When I heard how ferocious it was, the riff just came to me. We had the song done in about 10 minutes." Watch the video below:

