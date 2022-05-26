Carlos Santana Spreads Joy With Chris Stapleton

Carlos Santana has released a music video for his new single "Joy," which features Chris Stapleton, who also produced the track that comes from Santana's new "Blessings and Miracles" album.

Santana had this to say about the collaboration, "I was very intrigued to work with Chris. We talked on the phone about the Covid situation and how there's so much fear in the world, and I said, 'We need to create music as a healing force. We must bring hope and courage and disinfect twisted minds infected with darkness.'

"That gave him the ammunition to write such incredible words. Somewhere I said, 'flying on the wings of angels,' so it's a collaboration. And what an incredible song it is. The choir in it - it's like the Staple Singers." Watch the video below:

