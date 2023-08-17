Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere' Coming To Theaters

(Jensen) Sony Picture Classics and Trafalgar Releasing have announced a special theatrical premiere for CARLOS, a feature-length documentary film about legendary guitarist and global icon, Carlos Santana, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez.
Celebrating the life of one of music's greatest icons, 10-time Grammy-winning global sensation, Santana, this special documentary will launch in theaters with a three-day premiere event, CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere. On Saturday, September 23, Sunday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 27 only, screenings include the CARLOS documentary plus exclusive introductory content featuring Santana and two-time Emmy-winning director Valdez (The Sentence, We Are: The Brooklyn Saints). Following the CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere screenings, CARLOS' general theatrical release begins September 29.
Premiering earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival, CARLOS combines new interviews with Santana and his family; extraordinary, never-before-seen archival footage, including home videos recorded by Santana himself; concert footage; behind-the-scenes moments; interviews with music industry luminaries and collaborators, such as Clive Davis, Rob Thomas and more.
Tickets for CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere go on sale beginning Thursday, August 24 at www.carlosfilm.com. CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere is presented in select cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Pictures Classics. Visit the event website for the most up-to-date information about ticketing and participating theaters globally.
Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said, "Carlos Santana is among the elite musicians who has transcended decades and generations. From his performance at Woodstock to his 90's epic album Supernatural -this documentary delves into his journey of becoming one of our greatest guitar legends. We are thrilled to be a part of this global moment in cinemas where fans can experience his life story and music together."
With CARLOS, Valdez creates an intimate, rich documentary about a man whose sound casts a spell on fans who love -as one of Santana's famous titles says- "how his rhythm goes."
